Maple Grove home significantly damaged in Saturday fire

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The Brief A fire broke out in a Maple Grove home on Saturday evening, leaving behind significant damage. All the residents were able to safely get out of the home. Investigators say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.



A Maple Grove home was significantly damaged by a major fire that ripped through the home Saturday evening.

Maple Grove house fire

What we know:

Fire crews were called to Oakview Lane off 89th Avenue North just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for the report of a large fire in an attached garage. Police arrived to find heavy fire in the garage.

When fire crews arrived on scene, the fire had spread to the main structure of the home, spreading into the attic area.

Big picture view:

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely before emergency crews arrived and no one was hurt in the fire.

Maple Grove fire crews worked with help from Plymouth and Golden Valley crews to get the fire under control.

Ongoing investigation into the cause

The backstory:

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. However, they do not believe it is suspicious.