Brainerd man airlifted, dies after UTV crash in Crow Wing County

The Brief A 70-year-old Brainerd man died after a UTV crash on July 3. The crash happened on County Road 22 in Long Lake Township. Authorities are still investigating what led up to the incident.



Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly UTV crash in Crow Wing County.

UTV crash in Long Lake Township

What we know:

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a UTV crash at about 2:32 p.m. on July 3, on County Road 22, about a half mile east of Highway 25.

Multiple agencies, including North Ambulance, the Brainerd Fire Department, and Zone 1 First Responders, assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Authorities have since identified the victim as 70-year-old Darrel Cronquist of Brainerd.

He was flown by air ambulance to North Memorial Hospital in the metro area, where he later died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office has yet to release any details surrounding what led up to the crash, but an investigation is ongoing.