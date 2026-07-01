Man accused of fatally cutting the throat of another man at Cold Springs group home

The Brief Luke Patrick McLane, 33, has been charged after he allegedly cut the throat of another man at a group home in Cold Spring on Saturday. McLane is charged with second-degree murder with a dangerous weapon. McLane reportedly yelled "I’m going to kill you" at the victim before he cut his throat.



A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly cut the throat of another at a Cold Spring group home last weekend.

READ MORE: Cold Spring stabbing: Man dead, suspect held at Stearns County Jail

Cold Springs fatal stabbing

What we know:

According to court documents, 33-year-old Luke Patrick McLane was charged with one count of second-degree murder with a dangerous weapon.

On Saturday, June 27, officers responded to a group home on 8th Avenue North in Cold Spring for reports that a man had his throat cut.

At the scene, officers found the victim on the ground outside the group home with a large cut to his throat. The victim died at the scene.

Officers say McLane was standing on the deck of the home yelling that he told the victim "he would do it," court documents said.

One witness told officers that they saw McLane "running at Victim with a knife and had drug him over there."

The charges allege that before officers arrived, McLane was on top of the victim yelling," I'm going to kill you." When McLane got off the victim, a witness saw the victim's throat cut open.

Court documents say the witness confronted McLane, who responded,"I told you I was going to do it."

McLane then yelled the location of the knife used in the homicide at officers, court documents said. He also yelled that he threw the knife at the first police officer he saw.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released. It is not clear what led up to the stabbing.

What's next:

McLane's next court date is Aug. 3.