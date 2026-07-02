Former owner faced 'intolerable conditions' lawsuit in St. Louis years before Heritage Park crisis

The Brief The company that owned and operated Heritage Park in north Minneapolis faced similar complaints and legal action over a St. Louis public housing complex. Tenants in both cities reported mold, rodents and water damage, with Minneapolis residents recently going without air conditioning during scorching heat. The Minneapolis NAACP is calling on the city’s public housing chief to step down, while the former management company blamed rising costs and a lack of support.



Tenants at a north Minneapolis public housing complex are dealing with the same problems that once led to a lawsuit against the property’s former owner in St. Louis.

Trouble for management company in two cities

What we know:

McCormack Baron Management, the company that owned and operated Heritage Park in Minneapolis until last year, was once sued by Missouri’s attorney general over what he called "intolerable conditions" at a St. Louis public housing complex. The lawsuit, in 2018, cited rodent infestations, mold and other issues.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, who was Missouri’s attorney general at the time, sued both the local housing authority and McCormack Baron Management.

The lawsuit ended with a consent judgment, which is sometimes known as a consent decree, in 2019. The terms of that agreement were not immediately clear.

The problems in Minneapolis echo those in St. Louis, with tenants at Heritage Park complaining about mold, rodents and water damage. Some residents even went without air conditioning as temperatures soared earlier this week.

In June, Council Member Pearll Warren shared video on social media showing the poor conditions inside Heritage Park, which McCormack Baron managed for nearly two decades before departing last year.

Tenants and advocates speak out

What they're saying:

"It’s an oven," tenant Eddie Robinson said on Monday, as temperatures soared while he went without A/C.

After Warren’s video circulated online, the Minneapolis NAACP called on the city’s public housing chief, Abdi Warsame, to step down. The housing authority responded by saying it only owns the land and does not handle property upkeep.

A court turned over the property to a receiver last year after McCormack Baron left, citing years of cash flow issues.

Management company responds and points to broader challenges

Big picture view:

McCormack Baron Salazar, which no longer controls Heritage Park, sent a statement saying, in part: "This situation worsened during and after the COVID-19 pandemic during which inflation and other factors increased operating costs, and rental income and operating subsidies did not keep pace. The result was deferred maintenance, increased vacancies and even worse financial results."

The company said it invested more than $10 million of its own money into Heritage Park, but even that was not enough to address the challenges. It also blamed public officials and organizations for not doing enough to support the property.