Four-year-old Minnetonka, Minn. boy sets up supplies table to help neighbors

Updated 56 mins ago
Coronavirus
FOX 9

A 4-year-old boy is doing his best to help out his neighbors during tough times

The boy said he just wanted to be helpful and give his neighbors what they may need most.

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - It's important to highlight some of the good things that are happening in these times of uncertainty. That includes a four-year-old Minnetonka boy who's spent his day at the end of his driveway, asking people if there's anything they need.

Four-year-old Ryland was eager to do whatever he could to help people, his mom tells us.

He ended up setting up a giveaway table with supplies people might need right now, ranging from water to toilet paper sealed up in plastic bags.

FOX 9 photojournalist John Cottew brings us the story.