Four-year-old Minnetonka, Minn. boy sets up supplies table to help neighbors

It's important to highlight some of the good things that are happening in these times of uncertainty. That includes a four-year-old Minnetonka boy who's spent his day at the end of his driveway, asking people if there's anything they need.

Four-year-old Ryland was eager to do whatever he could to help people, his mom tells us.

He ended up setting up a giveaway table with supplies people might need right now, ranging from water to toilet paper sealed up in plastic bags.

FOX 9 photojournalist John Cottew brings us the story.