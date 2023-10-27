Former Wrestling Federation treasurer convicted of multiple child sex abuse charges

A Dunn County, Wisconsin, man with ties to an Iowa wrestling program has been convicted of multiple charges regarding child sexual abuse.

Thomas Bartels, 76, was found guilty of one count of repeated sexual assault of the same child, three counts of first-degree child sex assault with a person under the age of 13, and one count of exposing genitals to a child.

According to law enforcement, Bartels was a former treasurer with the Iowa Wrestling Federation, and previously assisted with the wrestling program in the Glenwood City area in Wisconsin.

Police say that in 1998, Bartels was investigated for a similar incident of sexual abuse of a 15-year-old boy in Adel, Iowa, but he was never officially charged.

He remains in custody until his sentencing hearing on Dec. 20.