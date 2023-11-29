Former Minnesota DFL chair Mary Monahan laid to rest

On Wednesday, family and friends gathered to remember Mary Monahan, a former DFL chairwoman in the 1980s, known for her dedication to Minnesota and its people. Monahan passed away earlier this month.

Mary Monahan's life was celebrated at a memorial service at a funeral chapel in Eagan, where her family shared memories and photos, capturing her 93 years of caring and public service.

