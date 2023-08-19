Former Minnesota congressman, governor Al Quie dies at 99

article

Former Minnesota Governor Albert "Al" Quie died on Friday at 99 years old.

Quie was a Republican member of Congress representing Minnesota’s 1st District for 20 years before serving as the state’s Governor from 1958-1979. Prior to his political career, he served as a pilot with the United States Navy Air Corps from 1943 to 1945 during World War II and also worked as a farmer.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a statement on Saturday regarding his death:

"Gwen and I are remembering the life and work of former Minnesota Governor Al Quie with heavy hearts, but with many fond memories. Just months ago I had the honor of attending a celebration for his 99th birthday, where I thanked him for his mentorship, wisdom, and leadership. He was as caring, funny, and generous as ever.

"A veteran, a man of faith, and a life-long public servant, Governor Quie had a deep commitment to the betterment of our state and a legacy that extends beyond his time in office. His advocacy for education, eliminating discrimination, and rural development demonstrated his unwavering dedication to creating a better life for all Minnesotans.

"Our thoughts are with Governor Quie's family and friends. May they find comfort in the knowledge that his contributions will be remembered for decades to come."

Quie was born in Wheeling Township, Minnesota, and was just one month shy of his 100th birthday.