Former Israel Prime Minister met by protesters in Minneapolis

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was met with protesters during a visit to Minneapolis on Thursday.

Bennett was the keynote speaker at an event hosted by the Center of the American Experiment, a Minnesota-based conservative think tank.

Protests and demonstrations began more than an hour before Bennett's speech. A few hundred protesters lined the corner of Washington and Third Avenues, while inside the Depot, at a private event, Bennett addressed the ongoing war in the Middle East.

It's worth noting the event was held in the heart of Rep. Ilhan Omar's district. Omar has been an outspoken supporter of Palestine.

Bennett served as the Prime Minister of Israel from 2021 to 2022. On Thursday, he spoke almost exclusively about the war, defending Israel’s actions over the last eight months.

He received a standing ovation for his speech, urging Minnesotans to continue standing up and speaking out in favor of Israel – despite the resistance they may face.

FOX 9 was told some protesters were arrested during the rally. However, we're working to get further confirmation from Minneapolis police.

Around 160 to 180 Minneapolis police officers were working security for the event – with the majority paid for by the event hosts.