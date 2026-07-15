Former DHS agent from Minnesota sentenced in child porn case

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The Brief Timothy Ryan Gregg, 53, of Eagan, Minnesota, has been sentenced to 84 months – or seven years – in prison for engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a minor. Court documents say that Gregg admitted to having sex with an underage girl on multiple occasions, even after learning she was only 17-years-old. As part of a plea agreement, Gregg avoided a conviction on a production of child porn charge, which carries a 15-year minimum sentence.



A former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent charged in a child porn case has been sentenced to several years in prison after admitting to having sex with an underage girl on multiple occasions.

DHS agent sentenced for child porn charges

What we know:

Timothy Ryan Gregg, 53, of Eagan, Minnesota, has been sentenced to 84 months – or seven years – in prison for his role in "transporting and producing visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct," according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Dig deeper:

In November 2025, Gregg pleaded guilty to a single count of transportation of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

According to court documents, he was arrested after the father of the victim found explicit images on his daughter's phone. Prosecutors say that Gregg had sent explicit messages to the girl and met up with her at hotels, while allegedly using his Homeland Security number and email to book the hotel rooms.

According to a plea agreement, Gregg admitted to meeting up with the girl at least nine times between early March and May 2025, when the father discovered the photos.

Gregg apparently met the girl on Tinder, and after the fourth meeting, authorities say Gregg looked the girl up on a law enforcement database and found out she was 17-years-old. However, he continued to meet with the girl and sent her texts with "sexually explicit material."

With the plea, Gregg avoided a conviction on a production of child porn charge, which carries a 15-year minimum sentence.