Former Biden advisor joins effort to vaccinate Minnesota kids ahead of school year

The Minnesota Department of Health is tapping a former Biden adviser to help make the push for vaccinating kids ahead of the start of the school year.

Andy Slavitt served as a Senior Adviser to President Biden’s Pandemic Response Team, and before that, he was the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under President Obama.

Slavitt says his 19-year-old son contracted COVID-19 this winter and still lives with long haul symptoms, including shortness of breath and brain fog.

He says the vaccine technology is solid, and parents should not hesitate to get their kids vaccinated.

In Minnesota, there have been 84 hospitalizations among pre-K to 12th grade children since August of last year, and one death.

Meanwhile, some employers and colleges - including the University of St. Thomas - are requiring students and staff to get vaccinated before the fall. Additionally, the University of Minnesota reinstated its indoor mask mandate earlier this week.

RELATED: Minneapolis, St. Paul issue indoor mask mandate for city-owned buildings