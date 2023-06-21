Forest Lake girl missing for a month left with her cat

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Desiray Kappes has been seen since leaving her home on her bike on May 19. (Forest Lake PD) From: Supplied

A month later, the search for a missing Forest Lake girl is continuing with police releasing a photo of the cat she apparently left home with last month.

Police issued an alert on May 23 for 14-year-old Desiray Kappes who had left her home on a bike for an unknown location. Since that time, police say Kappes is still missing, more than a month since she was last seen on May 19.

On Wednesday, police released a new photo related to Kappes' disappearance. The photo is of the cat that was in a pet carrier trailing Kappes' bike as she left home.

Kappes is 5'6'' and about 125 pounds with black/brown hair and brown eyes, police say. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Forest Lake Police Department at 651-439-9381 or 911.