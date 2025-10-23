Fletcher's Ice Cream & Cafe targeted twice, community rallies in support

The Brief Fletcher’s Ice Cream and Café in Northeast Minneapolis was targeted with Molotov Cocktails twice this week. A suspect has been arrested, but the motive remains unknown. The community has rallied in support of the LGBTQ-owned business.



Fletcher’s Ice Cream and Café in northeast Minneapolis has become a focal point for community support after being targeted with Molotov cocktails twice this week.

Community support for Fletcher’s Ice Cream

What we know:

On Sunday night and Monday afternoon, police say a man threw Molotov cocktails at Fletcher’s Ice Cream and Café, breaking a window. Fortunately, no one was injured. A witness captured a photo of the suspect and his minivan, leading to his arrest a couple of miles away.

The community has shown overwhelming support for the shop. Supporters filled the sidewalk in front of Fletcher’s Thursday night, waiting for owner Jason Fletcher to speak. Inside, there was a long line of people making orders.

Owner Jason Fletcher remains positive

What they're saying:

"I feel good because this afforded us this opportunity. An opportunity to spread peace and love. Luckily, nobody was hurt," said Jason Fletcher, the owner of Fletcher’s Ice Cream and Café.

The motive behind the attack is still not clear. Fletcher’s Ice Cream and Café is known for its inclusivity. The owner is determined to continue being a proud LGBTQ business.

"I’m not going to be in the closet, and I don’t think any queer-owned business should be," said Fletcher. "I think that it's really important that we stand up for ourselves."

What's next:

The suspect is a Fridley man. He faces two counts of first-degree arson.