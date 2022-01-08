Flags fly at half-staff Saturday to honor Sen. Harry Reid

Following a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, Gov. Tim Walz ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, to remember and honor the life of Sen. Harry Reid.



"Throughout his long career of public service, Harry Reid was instrumental in passing landmark legislation that made a positive difference in the lives of countless Americans and made our nation stronger and safer," Gov. Walz said in a statement.