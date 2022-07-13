Fishermen help pilot after aircraft crashes into Le Sueur County lake
LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fishermen came to the rescue of a pilot after his powered hang glider aircraft crashed into a lake in Le Sueur County on Wednesday.
Deputies were called to Clear Lake in Lexington Township for the crash just before 2 p.m.
At the lake, police say they found the only person on the aircraft, the 60-year-old pilot, was out of the aircraft with some help from nearby fishermen. The pilot was airlifted to a hospital for treatment for his injuries but was expected to survive, deputies said.
Investigators say the man was flying a powered hang glider with pontoon floats on the bottom that allowed him to take off and land in the lake.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.