Bus carrying migrants from Texas will arrive in Philadelphia Wednesday morning, Gov. Abbott says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the first bus of migrants is on its way to Philadelphia.

The migrants will be dropped off at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the governor.

"Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has long-celebrated and fought for sanctuary city status, making the city an ideal addition to Texas' list of drop-off locations," the statement read.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, officials say community partners believe there are 30 migrants aboard the bus, half of whom are part of a "family unit" and the other half are solo travelers.

The city's community partners estimate there are as many as seven children aboard the bus destine to Philadelphia.

Only three of the migrant passengers have Pennsylvania as their final destination, according to the city. Officials believe some may exit the bus before reaching Philadelphia and others could continue to New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts or Maryland.

The announcement comes just one day after Texas officials denied sending a busload of migrants to Philadelphia as city officials declared they were prepared for any potential arrival. City officials received word last week from New Sanctuary Movement Philadelphia of a possible migrant bus arriving in Philadelphia.

"It is truly disgusting to hear today that Governor Abbott and his Administration continue to implement their purposefully cruel policy using immigrant families—including women and children—as pawns to shamelessly push his warped political agenda," Kenney said in a statement.

Philadelphia is the latest city added to the Gov. Abbott's list of sanctuary cities to receive migrants, joining Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago.

It is unclear if this is the only bus scheduled to arrive in Philadelphia, or if other buses will be sent in the future.