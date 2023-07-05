MPD investigating Deadly shooting off Olson Memorial Parkway

Minneapolis Police say a man died after being show in Minneapolis early Wednesday morning.

MPD says they responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of Olson Memorial Highway around 12;00 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived on scene they found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics responded and transported the man to HCMC where he later died.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

'