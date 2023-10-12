Expand / Collapse search

Fireworks cause Farmington house fire: Police

By
Published 
Updated 10:54AM
Farmington
FOX 9

Farmington home fire aerial footage

FOX 9 crews were onsite of the aftermath of a house fire in Farmington believed to be caused by fireworks, using the FOX 9 Drone to capture the damage.

FARMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire at a home in Farmington over the weekend is believed to have been caused by fireworks, according to authorities.

On Oct. 7, around 9:08 p.m., the Farmington Fire Department was sent to a house on the 4500 block of 196th Street in Farmington following the report that the rear of the home was fully engulfed, but all occupants were out.

In total, 31 firefighters assisted to contain the blaze, with crews from Farmington, Lakeville and Apple Valley.

The cause of the fire was determined to be discarded fireworks material next to the rear of the home, according to a release from Farmington Fire Chief Justin Elvestad.

Authorities are reminding people only to use fireworks in an open area away from trees and houses, extinguish and dispose of fireworks in a bucket of water, and do not try to re-ignite a dud.