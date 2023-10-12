Fireworks cause Farmington house fire: Police

A fire at a home in Farmington over the weekend is believed to have been caused by fireworks, according to authorities.

On Oct. 7, around 9:08 p.m., the Farmington Fire Department was sent to a house on the 4500 block of 196th Street in Farmington following the report that the rear of the home was fully engulfed, but all occupants were out.

In total, 31 firefighters assisted to contain the blaze, with crews from Farmington, Lakeville and Apple Valley.

The cause of the fire was determined to be discarded fireworks material next to the rear of the home, according to a release from Farmington Fire Chief Justin Elvestad.

Authorities are reminding people only to use fireworks in an open area away from trees and houses, extinguish and dispose of fireworks in a bucket of water, and do not try to re-ignite a dud.