Firefighter suffers minor injury after fire breaks out at Cameron's Coffee in Shakopee

A fire broke out Wednesday night at the Cameron's Coffee facility in Shakopee, according to the Shakopee Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the call around 5 p.m. in the 5700 block of 12th Avenue East. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke inside the building, but they were able to put out a fire in a roaster.

Two employees were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A damage estimate is not available at this time.