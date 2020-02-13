Firefighter suffers minor injury after fire breaks out at Cameron's Coffee in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire broke out Wednesday night at the Cameron's Coffee facility in Shakopee, according to the Shakopee Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the call around 5 p.m. in the 5700 block of 12th Avenue East. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke inside the building, but they were able to put out a fire in a roaster.
Two employees were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A damage estimate is not available at this time.