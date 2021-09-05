Fire crews continue work in Superior National Forest as some areas reopen over holiday weekend

article

Some parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and Superior National Forest were back open this weekend as fire crews continued firefighting efforts.

As of Saturday, nearly all of the BWCA had reopened, including 60 of 75 entry points. Closures remain in effect near the John Ek and Whelp wildfires and along the upper Gunflint trail.

The Boundary Waters were closed over the past two weeks due to the Greenwood wildfire that was encroaching into the popular northern Minnesota spot.

As of Sunday, the Greenwood fire remained at 26,000 acres with 37 percent containment. Over the past week, rain has aided the more than 400 firefighters working to battle the wildfire.