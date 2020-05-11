Fire breaks out at Minneapolis mosque overnight, CAIR-Minnesota calls for investigation

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a mosque in Minneapolis overnight.

The fire started just before midnight Sunday at the Tawfiq Islamic Center at 29th Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North in the Hawthorne neighborhood, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. When crews arrived, they found flames burning in the entryway and put the fire out quickly.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says the fire caused extensive damage to the front entrance of the mosque with additional water damage to other parts of the facility.

CAIR-Minnesota is calling on law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for the fire.

“Because of recent hate incidents nationwide and because the blaze occurred at a house of worship, we urge state and federal officials to use their full resources to investigate the cause of this fire to determine whether it was arson and if there was a possible bias motive," CAIR-Minnesota Executive Director Jaylani Hussein, said in a statement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.