Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out at dairy co-op in western Wisconsin

By Allie Johnson
Published 
Burnett County
FOX 9

GRANTSBURG, Wis. (FOX 9) - A fire started at a dairy co-op in western Wisconsin Monday night. 

Eight fire departments responded to a fire at the Burnett Dairy Cooperative in Grantsburg around 10:30 p.m., according to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. All employees were safely evacuated. 

A mechanical malfunction is believed to have started a fire at the Burnett Dairy Cooperative in Grantsburg, Wisconsin Monday night. (Inter-County Leader/Becky Strabel)

The sheriff’s office said a mechanical malfunction appears to have sparked the fire. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation closed WI-70 in both directions from Williams Road to County Road M due to the fire. 

The fire remains under investigation. 
 