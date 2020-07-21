Fire breaks out at dairy co-op in western Wisconsin
GRANTSBURG, Wis. (FOX 9) - A fire started at a dairy co-op in western Wisconsin Monday night.
Eight fire departments responded to a fire at the Burnett Dairy Cooperative in Grantsburg around 10:30 p.m., according to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. All employees were safely evacuated.
A mechanical malfunction is believed to have started a fire at the Burnett Dairy Cooperative in Grantsburg, Wisconsin Monday night. (Inter-County Leader/Becky Strabel)
The sheriff’s office said a mechanical malfunction appears to have sparked the fire.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation closed WI-70 in both directions from Williams Road to County Road M due to the fire.
The fire remains under investigation.