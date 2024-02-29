Fire at Minneapolis encampment, people asked to avoid area

Fire crews are battling a fire at an encampment in Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon.

The fire is at an encampment at 1105 E. 28th St. in Minneapolis, the fire department said. People are asked to avoid the area.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said two people have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Little is known about the incident, but FOX 9 crews and SkyFOX 9 are heading to the scene, which can be watched in the player above. FOX 9 reached out to the Minneapolis Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.