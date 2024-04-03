Fire at Fridley apartment building displaces people in 27 units

article

A fire at a Fridley apartment building on Wednesday displaced people from 27 units, officials said.

Fire Marshal James Lange told FOX 9 that responding crews found a fire burning on the third floor of the Black Forest Apartments complex off Innsbruck Drive N. The fire had burned from the top floor into the attic.

Crews were able to knock down the flames quickly but say, due to the nature of the battle, there was a lot of water damage. He says that has left people from about 27 units displaced.

Lange says there were no reported injuries from the fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known.