Fight over seasonal dock in Shorewood heads to Minnesota Supreme Court

A fight over a seasonal dock on Lake Minnetonka is heading all the way to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

When he moved to Shorewood 15 years ago, Guy Sanschagrin loved the idea of living on Lake Minnetonka. While he owns 40 feet of shoreline and a seasonal dock, he actually lives across the street about five houses away.

“When we bought the property, we were excited and we were going to make a nice area for everyone to enjoy and instead we’re spending thousands of dollars on legal fees,” said Sanschagrin.

After buying the 3,600-square-foot piece of land four years ago, he was cited and told to remove the dock. The city claimed it was illegal to have a dock on an empty lot, but Sanschagrin had done his research and knew the ordinance only banned permanent or floating docks. With his being seasonal, he appealed.

“After we appealed, the city withdrew its citation, re-wrote the code to address the issues in our appeal, and then the next year cited us using the new code,” said Sanschagrin.

He was criminally charged for non-compliance and the City of Shorewood has taken the fight all the way to the Minnesota Supreme Court. Sanschagrin claims the city has spent more than $25,000 in tax payer dollars to fight this.

“We were very cooperative in dealing with the city,” he said. “We reached out. They were just bent on imposing their will on us.”

He says he has let it go this far out of principle. The whole ordeal even prompted him to run for mayor.

“I see an issue with the city, the way it’s run,” said Sanschagrin. “It’s not just this one issue, it’s a lack of focus on serving citizens.”

A Minnesota Supreme Court decision will be made in about a month. The city did not want to comment.

