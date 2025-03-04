Expand / Collapse search
Feeding Our Future trial: Tracing the money, trying to prove kickbacks

By
Updated  March 4, 2025 7:01pm CST
Feeding Our Future
FOX 9

Feeding Our Future trial: Tracing the money

In late 2019, months before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, Aimee Bock leased a space in a Burnsville strip mall.  Documents shown to her jury show she intended to open a daycare. She never did.

The Brief

    • Jurors in the trial of Aimee Bock were shown messages in which she bragged about making money, days after soliciting checks from meal sites.
    • She also had a GoFundMe campaign, claiming to help feed people, which raised donations from those involved in fraudulent meal claims.
    • Bock is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and bribery, accused of being the ringleader of a nearly $250 million fraud.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In late 2019, months before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, Aimee Bock leased a space in a Burnsville strip mall.  Documents shown to her jury show she intended to open a daycare.

She never did.

The alleged kickback schemes

What we know:

In 2021, documents show that Bock sold the business to others involved in the Feeding Our Future meal fraud, including to Salim Said, the man standing trial alongside her.

The sale price was $310,000.  The sale agreement shown in court listed the value based on its assets and its community goodwill and reputation.

An FBI forensic accountant testified that since it was leased space and never operational, there were no assets or business reputation.

Federal prosecutors believe this was one way that money paid fraudulently to meal site operators and vendors made its way back to Bock.

A GoFundMe campaign

What else to know:

Jurors also saw a GoFundMe campaign that Bock started in the fall of 2021, titled "Feed MN."  Claiming to help children, refugees and immigrants, it raised $74,000 fairly quickly.

Going down the list of donations, the FBI accountant noted they all came from those involved in Feeding Our Future, another alleged scheme to funnel money back to Bock.

‘I know how to make money’

More checks:

In December 2021, Bock called a meeting of meal site operators and food vendors, during which she solicited donations.  The checks shown to jurors, many of them for $2800, were noted as being donations to pay Feeding Our Futures lawyers or to pay for a policy and procedure handbook Bock had written.

In a Facebook Messenger conversation the day before the meeting, Bock wrote to her boyfriend that "the amount of money I’m going to make tomorrow, you should be f*** happy."

The checks were written to School Age Consultants, which Bock opened about a week earlier.  The government alleges this was a shell company.

In another Facebook message about a week after the meeting, Bock wrote to her boyfriend again.

"I literally just deposited $78,000 into the account for the book I sold. I made that in two weeks. I know how to make money."

Bock’s defense attorney maintains that she did not know about the fraud that was happening and that her own employees lied to her.

