Feeding our Future defendant surrenders to federal authorities in MN

The Brief Authorities announced the surrender of a defendant involved in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme in Minnesota. Said Abdullahi Ereg is accused of defrauding $4.2 million in payments from the federal child nutrition program. The full news conference can be viewed above.



The U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota and federal law enforcement officials held a press conference to announce the surrender of a defendant involved in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme in Minnesota.

Authorities announced the arrest of Said Abdullahi Ereg, who was added to the FBI's new "Most Wanted Fraudsters" list last week.

Feeding our Future fraud

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Daniel Rosen began the news conference with the following announcement:

"I'm pleased to announce that at this hour, Said Abdullahi Ereg, one of the FBI's most wanted fugitive fraudsters, peaceably surrendered to federal law enforcement officers who were waiting when his plane from overseas landed at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport last Thursday."

READ MORE: MN fraud: Feeding Our Future suspect named on FBI's new ‘Most Wanted Fraudsters’ list

The FBI agent in charge of the investigation, shared the following statement:

"Just six days ago, the FBI added Said Abdullahi Ereg to the FBI's newly launched ‘Most Wanted Fraudsters’ list. Mr. Ereg is the first fraudster on that list to be taken into custody. The FBI and our partners who stand with me today will continue to leverage all resources to track down, arrest and prosecute fraud actors at every level and anywhere. The allegations against these most wanted fraudsters outline a gross disregard for the hardworking American taxpayer, and hijacking millions from federal benefit programs intended to provide essential services to those who need it, is an outrage."

What's next:

Ereg's first court appearance is set for Thursday morning, Rosen said.

The backstory:

The first charges in the Feeding Our Future scheme came down in 2022, and the scheme involves accusations of stealing over $250 million intended for pandemic relief to feed children by opening hundreds of supposed meal sites for kids during the pandemic and then claiming to feed thousands each day.

Since then, 79 people have been charged, with most pleading guilty or being convicted at trial.

Why you should care:

As part of the scheme, Feeding Our Future would "sponsor" food distribution site, overseeing paperwork and federal reimbursements to nearly 300 under the program, while receiving nearly $200 million in federal funds in 2021.

The convicted ringleader behind the massive fraud scheme, Aimee Bock, was sentenced in May to 41.5 years in prison for her role in coordinating the fraud. Bock was convicted by a jury on March 19, 2025, for her role in the scheme.

Bock was also ordered to pay $243 million in restitution back to the federal government.

Prosecutors say Bock's actions caused lasting harm to Minnesota, casting doubt on the legitimacy of several programs in its wake.