MN wildfires: DNR issuing new burning restrictions in northern MN

The Brief The Minnesota DNR is implementing Class IV burning restrictions across several northern Minnesota counties starting Monday at noon. The new restrictions come amid lingering dry conditions, above average temperatures, erratic weather, and raging wildfires in northern Minnesota. Campfires, recreational fires, and prescribed burning on private property are fully prohibited; burning permits will not be issued except for special agency exceptions.



The Minnesota DNR is issuing new enhanced burning restrictions across northern Minnesota as wildfires continue to rage and conditions remain dry.

Class IV burning restrictions begin Monday

Local perspective:

The DNR is activating Class IV burning restrictions in Cook, Koochiching, Lake and northern St. Louis counties, and also including the portions of the George Washington State Forest and Scenic State Park that extend into Itasca County. These rules apply to non-Tribal lands in these areas.

The restrictions mean campfires, recreational fires, and prescribed burning on private property are completely prohibited. The DNR will not issue burning permits, except for special exceptions by agencies with suppression responsibilities.

Dig deeper:

Anyone planning to use welding equipment, acetylene torches, or other open-flame devices near combustible vegetation will need a special permit. Fireworks are banned outside of cities, though local governments can make their own decisions for use within city limits.

Charcoal fires are only allowed in designated grills at occupied homes, cabins, and resorts. Gas or propane camp stoves are still permitted in the backcountry and at campsites.

Big picture view:

The U.S. Forest Service has also put full campfire restrictions in place for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and the Superior National Forest within these counties. Bear Head Lake State Park and Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park are under full campfire bans.

The burning ban aligns with restrictions put in place by the Bois Forte and Grand Portage Tribal nations.

Firefighting efforts continue

The backstory:

Officials say the forecast calls for "erratic" weather, with shifting winds, isolated damaging wind gusts, and thunderstorms that will make the wildfires more difficult to fight. On top of that, little precipitation and high temperatures will keep the fire danger high in coming days.

They come as more than a dozen wildfires are burning across northern Minnesota and the Superior National Forest. Officials said over the weekend they had made some progress in the fight and were able to bring some containment to a couple of the fires. Other fires didn't grow in size and one fire – the Chub fire, actually shrank as officials were able to map it better using infrared radar.

What they're saying:

Mike Warnke, DNR wildfire administration supervisor, said the restrictions are meant to prevent wildfires during this period of increased risk.

The restrictions will remain in effect until the DNR commissioner lifts them once conditions improve.

Timeline:

The enhanced restrictions will take effect starting at noon on Monday and will remain in effect until further notice. The DNR is urging everyone in the affected areas to follow the restrictions closely and help prevent wildfires.