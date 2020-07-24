Federal coronavirus team visited Minnesota this week to talk about rising cases

A federal team from the Department of Health and Human Services was in Minnesota to discuss rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday.

According to Kris Ehresmann with MDH, the federal team met with health officials to discuss steps the state was taking and further moves that could be used to control cases.

Ehresmann said the visit had been productive with "some great conversations and both sides have learned useful information." Ehresmann says recommendations from HHS have fallen in line with what the state has discussed publicly.

The visit comes as Governor Walz issued a mask mandate this week as a measure to battle rising cases in Minnesota.