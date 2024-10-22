Remembering Jacob Wetterling: Mother reflects on murder after 35 years

article

Jacob Wetterling was kidnapped and murdered 35 years ago, on Oct. 22, 1989.

It was a case that gripped Minnesotans and the nation, and had a lasting impact on many people's lives.

On Oct. 22, 1989, Jacob was taken by a masked gunman while he was riding his bicycle home with his younger brother and one of his friends. His disappearance remained one of Minnesota’s biggest mysteries until 2016, when Danny Heinrich, who had lived in nearby Paynesville, confessed to abducting and killing the 11-year-old boy.

In the years after Jacob’s disappearance, his mother, Patty Wetterling, helped found the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center, which provides victim assistance to families of missing children and adults, as well as educates families and communities to prevent the abductions and sexual exploitations of children.

Patty Wetterling's thoughts on anniversary of her son's murder

Patty Wetterling penned a letter marking the anniversary of Jacob's murder. Here's her full letter:

"Thirty-five years ago on this day—October 22—our 11-year-old son Jacob was stolen from us and our lives changed forever.

"It’s so hard to describe what happens each year on October 22. Before Jacob was found, we always tried to use this day to talk to the media, re-engage law enforcement, and keep the hope alive by asking the public to keep searching for Jacob. Then, over Labor Day weekend in September 2016, the man who kidnapped Jacob accepted a plea deal and led law enforcement to Jacob’s remains. Finally we got our answers to what really happened on that horrible day in 1989.

"And now, 35 years later, we are still asking ourselves… what do we do with this day?

"It doesn’t help that everything feels oddly similar this year. The weather in Minnesota is beautiful and unseasonably warm with temperatures in the 70s. Families just celebrated a long weekend over the MEA school break. And, the Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, just like they did in 1989.

"Still, we still find strength and comfort in remembering Jacob on October 22 and gathering with friends and family. As our grandkids get older, our kids are faced with busy schedules and other life commitments, so it’s a bit of a toss-up as to who is able to stop by. But, Jerry and I prefer staying home and continuing to feel the support of all those who have carried us on this tough journey.

"I have always loved this cartoon that ran in the Minneapolis Star Tribune shortly after Jacob was found in 2016. A huge thank you to cartoonist Dave Granlund for sharing his talent, his heart, and for helping to keep the hope alive for Jacob and all missing kids.

"Last night, on the eve of Oct. 22, we once again made Jacob’s favorite meal — a steak dinner with baked potatoes and Peanut Butter Swirl Bars for dessert. Our friends Donna and Kevin plan to stop on Tuesday with Corn and Cheddar Cheese Chowder, and we’ve also heard from a few other friends who have never missed an October 22. We will turn on our front porch light and play some Red Grammer music to sing along to and be warmed by the gift of so much love and support. Later, we’ll walk up to the abduction site and offer a few prayers of remembrance as we reminisce.

"I’ll also keep working on my annual "Dear Jacob" letter, as it helps me to put perspective on this strange life we’ve led. We will never let this day go by without sharing how wonderful Jacob was to have in our lives for those short 11 years.

"Our family is truly grateful for the support, hugs, love and prayers that always lead us out of the darkness and back into our belief that there are way more good people in the world than bad. I definitely feel that it’s time for good people to come together again.

"Jacob, your strong spirit continues to guide us, and the entire world has benefited from knowing you and loving you. You have changed so many lives and will remain in our hearts forever.

"With all my love, Mom"