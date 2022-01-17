FEC: Omar campaign's ties to husband's firm broke no laws

The U.S. Federal Election Commission has ended its investigation into the relationship between U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's campaign and her husband's consulting firm.

On a unanimous 6-0 vote, the commission found no wrongdoing after looking into a 2019 complaint filed by the conservative National Legal and Policy Center against Omar.

As of mid-2020, Omar's campaign had paid more than $1 million to the E Street Group for various campaign work, FOX 9 reported at the time. Tim Mynett, whom Omar married that year, runs the Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm.

Questions over the practice were a key part of Omar's spirited 2020 primary election against fellow Democrat Antone Melton-Meaux, which Omar won. In late 2020, Omar said she had stopped using her husband's firm for campaign work.

In its decision, the Federal Election Commission members said Omar had not "knowingly and willfully violated" elections laws. There was "no reason to believe" that Omar and Mynett had improperly converted campaign funds to personal use, commission members said.

Omar is in her second term representing Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District, which spans Minneapolis and several first-ring suburbs.