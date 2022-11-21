FDA warns CBD companies over 'illegal' products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has posted warning letters to five companies that is believes are in violation of illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD).

According to the notice, companies have been selling products containing CBD that people may confuse for traditional foods or beverages, which may result in unintentional consumption of CBD.

Companies that received the warning letter include 11-11-11 Brands, Naturally Infused LLC, Newhere Inc dba CBDFX, Infusionz LLC and CBD American Shaman, LLC.

The warning letters also outline additional violations of the FD&C Act, including that several of the companies are illegally selling unapproved CBD products that claim to cure, mitigate, treat or prevent various diseases, and adding CBD to animal foods, such as pet treats.

A response from the companies is requested within 15 working days stating how they will address the issues described in the warning letters, or providing their reasoning and supporting information why they think the products are not in violation of the law.