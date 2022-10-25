Father pleads guilty to charges connected to St. Paul quadruple homicide

A man charged with helping his son move the bodies of four people murdered in St. Paul to a remote cornfield in western Wisconsin has pleaded guilty.

Darren Lee Osborne pled guilty on Tuesday to charges of aiding an offender. He is set to be sentenced in December.

Osborne and his son, Antoine Suggs, were arrested in the case last fall after the bodies of Loyace Foreman III, Matthew Isiah Pettus, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, and Jasmine Christine Sturm were found by a farmer in an SUV left in a cornfield in Sheridan, Wisconsin, a small town about 40 miles east of the Minnesota border, north of Menomonie.

Suggs was charged with murder for the quadruple homicide, but Osborne was only accused of helping his son dispose of the victims.

According to the charges, the murders followed an argument at a bar in St. Paul. Investigators believe Suggs killed all three victims in the area of 7th Street in St. Paul before calling his father and driving out to western Wisconsin in the early morning hours of September 12, 2021.

Suggs faces four counts of murder and is scheduled to go to trial in March 2023.