Fatal pedestrian crash in Eden Prairie under investigation by State Patrol

article

A fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 5 in Eden Prairie Monday morning is under investigation.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it's investigating the crash on eastbound Highway 5 near Eden Prairie Road at 7:08 a.m.

The State Patrol's report says an 80-year-old man from Eden Prairie was walking against traffic in the crosswalk when he was struck by a 59-year-old woman driving eastbound on Highway 5.

No other details have been released. More information is expected to be released Monday evening.

This is a developing story.