Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
3
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Fatal pedestrian crash in Eden Prairie under investigation by State Patrol

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:20PM
Traffic
FOX 9
article

A fatal crash on Highway 5 near Eden Prairie Road in Eden Prairie is under investigation.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 5 in Eden Prairie Monday morning is under investigation.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it's investigating the crash on eastbound Highway 5 near Eden Prairie Road at 7:08 a.m. 

The State Patrol's report says an 80-year-old man from Eden Prairie was walking against traffic in the crosswalk when he was struck by a 59-year-old woman driving eastbound on Highway 5. 

No other details have been released. More information is expected to be released Monday evening.

This is a developing story.