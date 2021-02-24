State Patrol reports head-on fatal crash between semi and pickup on Hwy. 95 in Scandia

At least one person is dead after a head-on crash between a semi and a pickup truck on Hwy. 95 in Scandia, Minnesota Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers responded to Hwy. 95 and 220th Street North in Scandia on reports of a crash just before 3 p.m.

The State Patrol's report says the pickup was heading south when it crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on.

Hwy. 95 was closed for an extended period of time Wednesday as investigators looked into the scene.

This is a developing story.