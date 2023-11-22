Yes, that was a real Jason Show episode on FX's Fargo

article

The newest season of Fargo on FX is back to being set in Minnesota and North Dakota, and features one of Minnesota’s favorite local TV shows in the season premiere.

Yes, that was a real episode of The Jason Show in Episode 1. The clip comes from the October 29, 2019 show. Kendall Mark was off that day, and Shayne Wells was back in her familiar co-host role. Watch the full episode in the player below.

Fargo Season 5 synopsis, via FX Networks:

The latest installment of Fargo is set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands "Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon" (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

North Dakota Sheriff "Roy Tillman" (Jon Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law. At his side is his loyal but feckless son, "Gator" (Joe Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. Too bad he’s hopeless. So when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists "Ole Munch" (Sam Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin.

With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband "Wayne" (David Rysdahl) keeps running to his mother, "Lorraine Lyon" (Jennifer Jason Leigh), for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the "Queen of Debt" is unimpressed with her son’s choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval. However, when Dot’s unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy "Indira Olmstead" (Richa Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy "Witt Farr" (Lamorne Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, "Danish Graves" (Dave Foley), to aid her daughter-in-law. Afterall, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she’s about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon.

How to watch Fargo

The first two episodes of Fargo Season 5 premiered Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. CT. New episodes will be available for streaming on Hulu on Wednesdays.