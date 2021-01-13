Expand / Collapse search
Victim's family sues St. Paul Police after 2015 deadly shooting

Published 
St. Paul Police Department
Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The family of a man killed by St. Paul police six years ago is suing the department.

The aunt, mother and grandmother of Marcus Golden filed their federal lawsuit just before the statute of limitations was set to expire.

The 24-year-old Black man was shot and killed by police outside a St. Paul apartment building on Jan. 14, 2015. His relatives allege Officers Jeremy Doverspike and Dan Peck used excessive force in violation of Golden’s constitutional rights. The officers in that case were not charged.

The family is seeking compensatory and punitive monetary damages and other relief as the court deems appropriate, according to the lawsuit filed in district court. 

Police said Golden had been sending threatening messages to an ex-girlfriend, and drove at officers at high speed as they approached him.

A grand jury concluded that the shooting was justified and declined to charge the officers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 