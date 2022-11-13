Family remembers St. Cloud woman who police say was killed by coworker

Nearly three weeks following her murder, a memorial walk honored the life of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond who was allegedly shot and killed by a co-worker on her way into work.

The memorial walk around Lake George in St. Cloud Sunday was organized by Hammond’s employer, with all proceeds benefiting St. Cloud domestic abuse shelter Anna Marie’s Alliance.

Hammond was getting out of her car at Dubow Textile on October 24 when police say Michael Carpenter, 36, shot her. Court documents detail how Carpenter allegedly made "numerous" advances toward Hammond, but he had been "repeatedly rebuffed."

The night before her death, police say Hammond texted Carpenter telling him she didn’t want him to touch her and asked that he not make things uncomfortable at work.

"We know that she’s looking down on us smiling in this moment knowing that she made a difference," said Rob Dubow of Dubow Textile.

Dubow Textile hosting the ‘No Means No’ memorial walk, matching the money raised up to $10,000.

Dubow said they wanted to host the walk to not only honor Hammond but increase awareness about workplace harassment. The employer has previously said that the harassment was not reported to the company, although some co-workers told police they knew of the unwanted advances.

Hammond’s family was in attendance Sunday, with her brother speaking to the dozens of attendees ahead of the event. It was the first time anyone from the family spoke publicly about the case.

"I know a few people beyond Nicole herself who have been in similar situations," said Chad Hammond. "Find a friend, get some help…there is help out there."

If you are experiencing violence in your home or place of work, call Anna Marie’s Alliance at (320) 253-6900.