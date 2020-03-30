Family: Officer Matson pushing through challenges, 'loving' encouraging messages

Family of police officer Arik Matson posted an update on his condition Monday, months after he was shot in the head while responding to a call in Waseca, Minnesota.

According to Matson's CaringBridge page, Arik had a rough few weeks of therapy and is "battling some depression coupled with a severe TBI."

However, Matson's sister-in-law wrote that he is pushing through and loving all the videos he is getting from the community.

"Keep them coming!" read her latest update. "If you haven't sent a 15 second video with your words of encouragement and love to Arik yet, we are taking them at MatsonStrong@gmail.com! He'd love to hear from you and they seem to really boost his spirits!"

She also wrote that Arik will be flying out of state to continue his therapy for the next couple of months, as the rehab facilities in Minnesota currently don't have the capabilities to provide the type of care he needs.

"With the current Coronavirus crisis, he is still unable to receive visitors so he'll be video chatting with family when he's not in therapy," she wrote.

Matson was shot on Jan. 6 while responding to a report of a suspicious person in a backyard. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Tyler Janovsky, was also shot. Janovsky was charged with first-degree attempted murder in connection with the shooting.