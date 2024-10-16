Expand / Collapse search

Halftime with Taste Buds: Hot Beef Italian Sandwiches

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 16, 2024 7:38am CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen brings her Crocktober tradition to Taste Buds with a new halftime recipe for game day! Make these Hot Italian Beef Sandwiches and pile them high with fixings for a hearty party favorite. 

Slow Cooker Hot Beef Italian Sandwiches

Ingredients

Roast

  • 2 pounds beef chuck roast
  • 1 (16-ounce) jar of pepperoncini peppers
  • 1 10.5 oz can of beef consommé
  • 6 slices provolone or Swiss cheese
  • 6 French rolls
  • Optional giardiniera for serving

Horseradish Cream

  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 2 Tbsp prepared horseradish
  • 2 Tbsp mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions

For The Hot Beef

  • In a 4 or 6-quart slow cooker add the meat, and the can of consommé and the pepperoncini with the brine. Cook for 8 hours on low.
  • Shred the meat with two forks.
  • Turn the broiler to high.
  • Pile the meat on the French rolls and add the cheese.
  • Broil until the cheese is bubbly.
  • Serve with sliced pepperoncini and horseradish cream with optional giardiniera.

For The Horseradish Cream

  • In a small mixing bowl, stir all of the ingredients together.

Get more recipes on Stephanie's website and follow Stephanie on Instagram. Recipes Copyright 2024 ©Stephaniesdish LLC

For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free. 