Halftime with Taste Buds: Hot Beef Italian Sandwiches
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen brings her Crocktober tradition to Taste Buds with a new halftime recipe for game day! Make these Hot Italian Beef Sandwiches and pile them high with fixings for a hearty party favorite.
Slow Cooker Hot Beef Italian Sandwiches
Ingredients
Roast
- 2 pounds beef chuck roast
- 1 (16-ounce) jar of pepperoncini peppers
- 1 10.5 oz can of beef consommé
- 6 slices provolone or Swiss cheese
- 6 French rolls
- Optional giardiniera for serving
Horseradish Cream
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 2 Tbsp prepared horseradish
- 2 Tbsp mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Instructions
For The Hot Beef
- In a 4 or 6-quart slow cooker add the meat, and the can of consommé and the pepperoncini with the brine. Cook for 8 hours on low.
- Shred the meat with two forks.
- Turn the broiler to high.
- Pile the meat on the French rolls and add the cheese.
- Broil until the cheese is bubbly.
- Serve with sliced pepperoncini and horseradish cream with optional giardiniera.
For The Horseradish Cream
- In a small mixing bowl, stir all of the ingredients together.
