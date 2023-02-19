Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Rock County
6
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Aitkin County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Faribault County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pine County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Burnett County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Washburn County

Family of man killed by St. Paul PD believes death could have been avoided

By
Published 
St. Paul Police Department
FOX 9

Family of man killed by St. Paul PD believes death could have been avoided

The family of a man shot and killed at the hands of St. Paul police officers is questioning the use of force. Yia Xiong, 65, was a member of the Hmong community. On Sunday, the community showed up by the dozens at two different events to honor his life and question his death.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The family of a man shot and killed at the hands of St. Paul police officers is questioning the use of force. 

Yia Xiong, 65, was a member of the Hmong community. On Sunday, the community showed up by the dozens at two different events to honor his life and question his death.

His family said the final moments of his life should have been handled differently. They came from all over the Midwest to call for justice.

"Cops are trained to be in high-stress situations, correct? He didn't have to shoot my father-in-law," said Xiong’s son-in-law, Lasalu Yang.

Xiong’s family will remember the 65-year-old war veteran for the joy he got watching his family grow.

"That's the number one thing about my dad: He loved all his kids. He loved all his grandkids," said his daughter, Mai Tong Xiong.

Mai Tong Xiong is holding tight to her memories of her father days after police released body camera footage that showed the deadly incident at the apartment complex in St. Paul's West 7th neighborhood.

"I couldn't even watch it to be honest. I got the first of it and I couldn't watch. Watching your loved one to get murdered like that is very, very hard," she said of the body camera footage.

Police say a 911 caller said a man was threatening people with a knife in the building's community room. In the video, officers tell Xiong to drop the knife, but he runs into an apartment. The footage shows the officers kick the door to prevent it from closing. Then, Xiong comes out of the apartment, still holding the knife. That's when one officer fires shots, killing him.

A rally was held on Sunday for Yia Xiong in St. Paul. (FOX 9)

"You come in and you start shooting and you start pointing guns in his face: Yes, he's scared. What is he supposed to do?" said Doua Chi Lee, a relative of Xiong.

Xiong's family said he had anxiety, depression and PTSD from his time in the service, and understood limited English. Through a translator, his widow, said he lost his hearing in the war.

"(My) children will not have a father. I, myself, will not have a husband," said Xiong’s wife, See Xiong.

The Hmong community and local activists are asking why officers didn't employ de-escalation strategies instead of shooting.

"This was not a justifiable killing. Yia had went into his home. If they would have gave him a chance, if they would have just gave him a chance, he may still be alive," said Toshira Garraway Allen from Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence.

Police have said they hope the body camera videos answer questions for Xiong's family about what happened. In the meantime, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is still investigating the shooting.