Family calls for help to find missing 26-year-old Keegan Oyugi

article

Keegan Oyugi, the recent Crown College graduate, has been missing for nearly two weeks now and his family is feeling helpless.

"We don’t know what to do, we have no leads, no nothing," said Mirriam Oyugi, Keegan’s mother. "So we’re appealing to the public, we’re appealing to whomever who can come out and help us. It’s my son and I want to find him I want to know what happened to him."

His disappearance is a total mystery. On June 12, police believe he was returning to his St. Bonifacius home from the Prior Lake-Savage area. The only clue police have to work off of is a single cell phone ping around the Chaska area.

The most obvious thing to look for his Oyugi’s 2012 red Ford Mustang with a white stripe on the side of the car. It also had a Kansas temporary plate on it.

"Please help us," said Reagan Oyugi, Keegan’s brother. "We don’t wanna be up here, we don’t wanna do any of this. We just want our brother. It’s a terrible time for me and my family."

The 26-year-old is a talented basketball player, who had been planning to head back home to Kenya in one month to play professionally.

Minnetrista police say along with their officers, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI are investigating. So far, Minnetrista police say they have followed up on dozens of leads, conducted a number of interviews and searched a number of areas for any sign of him. The Minnesota State Patrol has also done an aerial search of several possible routes Oyugi may have traveled. Search warrants have also been executed. Oyugi’s family from Kansas along with their pastor have been here trying to help find him.

"I know the Oyugis they’re a close family I know the boys, these brothers, they check up on each other every day," said Pastor Dale Beverly.

"He has touched so many lives and there’s nothing we could ever do to repay that except for just giving 100 percent of our efforts into finding him right now," said Carter Carlson, a friend of Keegan’s.

Advertisement

There is a GoFundMe to help the family. They are trying to stay in Minnesota to help with the search, but it’s getting expensive. Funds will go towards that and if funds allow, the family will hire a private investigator.

