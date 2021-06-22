Family continues search for missing man last seen June 12 near Savage

article

In the Twin Cities south metro, a 26-year-old man has been missing for almost two weeks.

Keegan Oyugi was last seen in the Prior Lake-Savage area around 4:30 a.m. on June 12.

Every day since then, his family and members of Minnesota’s Kenyan community have been searching for him.

"We want some answers, we need help," Keegan’s mother Mirriam Oyugi said. "We are so frustrated because nothing seems to be getting done as far as we can see about this case. We just want to know what happened to our son, where he is, if we can get the answers."

Keegan’s parents say they usually talk to him every day, but no one has heard from him since June 12.

"Tuesday was my birthday, and when he didn’t call me to wish me a happy birthday then I knew something had gone wrong," Mirriam said. "Because he would never not call me."

Mirriam and her husband Richard flew to Minnesota from Kansas two days after their son went missing,

"With the help of the volunteers, with the help of the community, we’ve been looking for him since," said Richard.

On Tuesday, the group of volunteers left flyers around town in Savage near a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant they believe he went to on June 12.

"We are so concerned, we are so concerned, we don’t know what is happening with him," Richard said. "I wish we knew where he is. He’s not communicating, we have not found his car."

The 26-year-old is a talented basketball player, a recent graduate from Crown College who was headed back home to Kenya in one month to play professionally.

"Wherever he is, if he’s okay, we just want him to know that we love him and we want to see him again," Mirriam told FOX 9.

"We just hope he’s somewhere and he’s listening to us," Richard said.

Anyone with any information about Keegan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Minnetrista Public Safety Department.

