Family asks for trees to be planted in honor of farming accident victims

A Minnesota family mourning the loss of three loved ones, who died in a farming accident, are asking that trees be planted in their memory, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 21 near Millerville, Minnesota, 11-year-old Alex Boesl and his father Curt were working on top of a silo when they were overcome by fumes. Steve Boesl, Curt's brother, tried to rescue the two, but he also passed out from the fumes. All three passed away from the incident.

Instead of buying flowers, the Boesl family is asking people to plant a tree in honor of Alex, Curt and Steve. Trees can be ordered from the Douglas County Soil and Water Conservation District. Officials are asking people to write "Boesl Family" on the order form or call (320)763-3191, ext 3. For more information, click here.

Curt and Steve Boesl both worked as volunteer firefighters for the Millerville Fire Department. A fundraiser for the families on GoFundMe has raised more than $115,000.