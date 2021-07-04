By land and lake, Minnesotans celebrate 4th of July with parades

article

Across the Twin Cities, Minnesotans celebrated the Fourth of July with parades on land, jet skis on the water, and memorial planes flying overhead.

"It’s Independence Day, you’ve got to celebrate that," Julie Kane said. "It seems like people are out a little bit more doing more things, so that’s a good thing to see. Good to see people together, having fun, and celebrating summer."

"Hundreds of people, now that COVID has loosened up, everybody is going to be out and about," D. Mills added.

In Apple Valley, people showed up 24 hours in advance to secure a nice spot to see Sunday’s Freedom Days parade.

"I live for it, we all do," Jeremy Ehlers with Apple Valley’s American Legion told FOX 9. "Everyone of us, every single one of us are proud to be a part of this parade… It’s all about freedom. Over 200 years ago we were fighting for our freedom, and all these guys here have fought for our American flag and are very proud to have served."

Across the metro at Medicine Lake, families made the most of some time on the water.

"The freedom to be able to fish," Mills said. "Today’s Fishing, tonight’s a barbecue, tomorrow’s kayaking and then back to work."

Nearby, Julie and Shaun Kane’s American pride was on display on two wheels, as they rode bicycles adorned with American flags.

"We’re going to do our bike ride, we’re going to probably watch the fireworks later on, and hopefully take a dip in the lake," Julie Kane said. "Our country declared independence in 1776 and we’ve come a long way. We still have a long way to go, but we’ve come a long way and we have to celebrate."

