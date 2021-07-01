4th of July: Where to watch fireworks in the Twin Cities

After most cities canceled their fireworks shows last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this Fourth of July is going to look a little more normal.

Most cities across the Twin Cities metro are bringing back their Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks displays this year. Here’s a quick rundown.

Anoka

A fireworks display will take place on Saturday at 10 p.m. at Castle Field.

Apple Valley

Freedom Days is back this year, with the annual Fourth of July parade at 1 p.m. followed by a fireworks show at Johnny Cake Ridge Park East at 10 p.m.

Bloomington

Bloomington’s annual Summer Fete is back this year on July 3, cumulating in a fireworks show visible over the Hyland Park Ski Jump.

Chanhassen

The annual carnival, food and beverages, kids’ activities, parade, street dance and more will take place July 2-4 at City Center Park in downtown Chanhassen. A fireworks display will be held on July 4 at 10 p.m. at Lake Ann Park.

Coon Rapids

The city is hosting a two-day Fourth of July celebration at the Coon Rapids Ice Center on July 3-4 featuring a parade, carnival, car show, live music and more. The fireworks display will take place on July 4 at 10 p.m. The public is invited to view the fireworks from the Coon Rapids Ice Center grounds as well as the Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

Delano

Considered the oldest and largest Fourth of July celebration in Minnesota, Delano’s four-day event culminates in a fireworks show on July 4 at 10:30 p.m. at Central Park.

Eagan: Eagan’s Fourth of July Funfest is back this year, with modified festivities including a scavenger hunt, kids bike parade and fireworks. The fireworks start at dusk. A map of optimal viewing locations can be found here.

Eden Prairie

The 4th of July Hometown Celebration takes place at Round Lake Park from 5-10 p.m. featuring food, live music and fireworks.

Excelsior

Enjoy the only public fireworks display over Lake Minnetonka. The show starts at dusk on July 4, but celebrations begin early in the morning at Commons Park.

Forest Lake

Forest Lake’s four-day Fourth of July celebration starts July 1 and features a carnival, bingo, live music and more. A parade will take place on July 3 and the fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. on July 4.

Ham Lake

The Ham Lake Freedom Festival takes place on July 3 this year at Ham Lake Lions Park, with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Lakeville

The fireworks display begins at dusk at King Park off Dodd Boulevard.

St. Louis Park

Concessions, vendors and a special performance will take place at Aquila Park from 7-9:30 p.m. on July 4, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

White Bear Lake

The Fourth of July fireworks display is part of Manitou Days, which runs July 1-11. The festivities start at Memorial Beach with live music at 8 p.m., a flyover at 8:30 p.m. and a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Woodbury

The Fourth of July festivities are taking place at HealthEast Sports Center starting with at 7 p.m. with outdoor concessions and food trucks. The fireworks display kicks off at 10 p.m.

Several cities, including Stillwater and Edina, could not get access to fireworks in time for the Fourth as the supply chain is still tight due to the pandemic.

Richfield canceled its fireworks show this year, unsure of what COVID-19 restrictions would be in place this summer. Minneapolis canceled theirs as well, citing not enough time to plan.

