Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Clay County, Dakota County, Grant County, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Norman County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Stevens County, Swift County, Washington County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County

Extreme heat causes I-35 in Chisago County to buckle

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated 9:19PM
Chisago County
FOX 9
The Chisago County Sheriff shared this photo of the buckled pavement. (Chisago County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

RUSH CITY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Chisago County deputies are warning drivers about a section of I-35 that has buckled due to the extreme heat on Sunday.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday evening that a portion of the highway in the northbound lanes just past the Rush City, Minnesota exit had buckled.

Photos shared by the sheriff show the road jutting up, creating a ramp that could send a speeding car flying. The sheriff's office is warning drivers to expect delays in the area due to the buckling and to avoid that section of I-35 if possible.

Minnesota weather: Monday expected to be another scorcher

After a blast of heat sent thermometers heading towards 100, Monday is expected to be as hot. An excessive heat warning remains in effect until early Tuesday morning for the metro and parts of western Minnesota.

MnDOT warned earlier in the day the extreme heat could cause roads to buckle. If you notice a section of road has buckled, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

"Pavement buckles are emergencies," reads the MnDOT tweet, "and we fix them as soon as possible."