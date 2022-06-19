Extreme heat causes I-35 in Chisago County to buckle

article

Chisago County deputies are warning drivers about a section of I-35 that has buckled due to the extreme heat on Sunday.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday evening that a portion of the highway in the northbound lanes just past the Rush City, Minnesota exit had buckled.

Photos shared by the sheriff show the road jutting up, creating a ramp that could send a speeding car flying. The sheriff's office is warning drivers to expect delays in the area due to the buckling and to avoid that section of I-35 if possible.

MnDOT warned earlier in the day the extreme heat could cause roads to buckle. If you notice a section of road has buckled, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

"Pavement buckles are emergencies," reads the MnDOT tweet, "and we fix them as soon as possible."