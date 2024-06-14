LA County firefighter dies in explosion near Palmdale

A Los Angeles County firefighter died in the line of duty in an industrial area near Palmdale on Friday.

SkyFOX was at the scene in the 6500 block of East Avenue where a Caterpillar truck was completely destroyed in a fire. The explosion killed Andrew Pontious and a second firefighter was rushed to the hospital. Both are with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

LA County Fire said Pontious was a 19-year veteran.

The surviving firefighter is expected to be released from the hospital at some point this weekend, Marrone said.

The fire remains under investigation Friday night. Officials did not say what caused the explosion.