Explosion at storage unit leaves man, five children injured in northern MN

Five children and a man were injured in an apparent propane tank explosion at a storage unit in northern Minnesota.

What we know

Deputies responded to reports of an explosion and fire on Monday, Nov. 4 around 12:30 p.m. at a storage unit off 370th Street north of Bagley. Bagley is a small city about 25 miles west of Bemidji.

At the scene, deputies found six victims: a man and five children, ages six to 14.

All six were transported to local hospitals, though deputies say their conditions remain unknown.

A GoFundMe page identifies the children as five brothers. The fundraiser says the boys are in stable condition but had to be flown to a hospital in Hennepin County. So far, the fundraiser has raised $35,000 to support the family.

What happened?

Deputies say it appears a propane tank in the storage unit had been leaking. When the man opened the unit door, he lit a cigarette, which ignited the gas.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating the explosion, and the incident remains under review.