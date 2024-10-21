Minneapolis toddler dies after being shot at apartment building

Minneapolis police are investigating the death of a toddler after the child was shot Monday afternoon.

What we know

Police were called out to the Hook and Ladder apartments on Jefferson Street NE near 24th Avenue NE for the report of a shooting.

The 911 call was placed by an adult who was watching the 3-year-old boy around 12:45 p.m.

At the scene, officers found the child suffering from gunshot injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made as the investigation into the shooting is underway.

What don't we know?

Right now, police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Police could not say if the shooting was accidental or otherwise.

"Please understand that the investigation is very new," said Assistant Police Chief Christopher Gaiters. "Our investigators are on scene and working diligently to find what has taken place."